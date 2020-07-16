Public Health Physicians Association warns against expected lockdowns

"In order to maintain public trust and public health. decision-making must be conducted transparently, in a planned manner, on the basis of epidemiological logic and data and not on the basis of political considerations. There are alternative strategies."

The chairman of the Israeli Public Health Physicians Association Prof. Hagai Levine sharply criticized the government's expected decision to lock down certain areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying that "if a sweeping decision is made to lockdown on weekends or prevent access to open spaces, it does not make epidemiological sense."