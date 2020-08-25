Public transport to run at 75% capacity during peak school travel times

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Public transportation will be allowed a capacity of 75% of the seats on buses to be occupied between 6-9:30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. to accommodate returning school students, a joint statement by the Transportation and Health Ministries announced on Monday.The agreement was made between Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to allow the increase as the new school year begins September 1, and as such there will be an increase in traffic.