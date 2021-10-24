Putin a 'sympathetic ear' for Israel's security needs, says Bennett

Russian president Vladimir Putin is a "sympathetic ear" for Israel's security needs, first and foremost being Iran's nuclear program, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Bennett landed in Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning following a five-hour meeting with Putin in Sochi.

"We reached good, stable agreements," Bennett said at the meeting. "We discussed the advanced state of Iran's nuclear program, which worries everyone."

Putin and Bennett also discussed the situation in Syria, with Bennett saying Russia is "practically Israel's neighbor to the north."

"It is vital that we manage the delicate, complicated situation in a smooth, flawless manner," he added.