Quebec City stabbings - Police arrest suspect after two left dead

Police in Quebec City arrested a suspect early on Sunday morning after a spate of stabbings, CBC News reported, quoting Radio Canada.The attacks left two people dead and at least five injured, the Canadian news channel said. The five injured were taken to the hospital for treatment but no information has been released on their condition.Earlier on Saturday, police said they were hunting for a man dressed in "medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon."The attacks happened near the National Assembly of Quebec, and it has yet to be determined what the motive was.This is a developing story.