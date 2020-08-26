Man critically injured in stabbing in Petah Tikva, background unclear

One person was critically injured in a stabbing at the Segulah Junction in Petah Tikva on Wednesday, according to initial reports.
The injured person is unconscious and Magen David Adom paramedics are conducting resuscitation efforts. The man is being transferred to Belinson Medical Center.Petah Tikva. "We carried out resuscitation efforts and attempted to stop the bleeding and transferred him in a MDA intensive care vehicle as he was in critical condition.""I arrived at the scene after the stabbing when I saw a citizen chasing the stabber," said Kobi Fuchs, a Petah Tikva resident, to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister paper. "The citizen shouted 'terrorist' and knocked him down. The stabber didn't manage to run far. The police came and arrested him."cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); The suspect, a 46 year-old Palestinian from the West Bank who entered the country illegally, stabbed a 39 year-old Israel and then ran from the scene towards Segula Junction where he was arrested by police. The background of the incident is still unclear and is being investigated. According to ynet, the suspect had a work permit and is from a town near Nablus."We found the victim laid out next to a bus with no pulse and not breathing with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso," said Hezki Farkash, an official in the motorcycle unit of MDA Hatzalah in