Rabbi Druckman met Ra'am head Mansour Abbas

Rabbi Haim Druckman met with Ra'am head Mansour Abbas last week, Kan news reported Monday.On Monday Druckman once again ruled out a coalition including the Religious Zionist Party that would be backed and supported by the Ra'am Islamist party.His comments come following the public backing given by Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBT nationalist Noam Party which is a constituent part of Religious Zionist Party, to forming a minority government backed by Ra'am in a letter published Sunday night.