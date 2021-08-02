Prominent Haredi leader Rabbi Haim Kanievsky instructed his followers, as well as the head of the Haredi Department at Clalit Health Services, to administer the third coronavirus booster shot to the target populations on Monday. Rabbi Kanievsky met with Dr. Eyal Jacobson, Health Director of Dan PT District at Clalit, along with several others, who presented Kanievsky with details regarding the new booster initiative. After hearing the recommendations, the rabbi decreed that the vaccination should be taken, stressing that the elderly and people at risk must get the shot.The Israeli government announced last week that Israel will become the first country to vaccinate against the coronavirus with a booster shot. Over 45,000 citizens over 60 have already received their third jab.Politicians have often consulted with prominent figures in the Haredi world in regards to coronavirus regulations, in order to urge the Haredi leaders to assist in managing the crisis. In December of 2020, Kanievsky made similar statements encouraging the vaccination when Israel began administering the Pfizer inoculation.