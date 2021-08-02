Coronavirus: Some 45,000 Israelis already jabbed with 3rd vaccine

Some 45,000 Israelis over 60 or immunocompromised have already received the third coronavirus vaccine , the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Israel launched a new campaign to administer a new shot to people whose immunity has been considered waning on Friday, in a rush to prevent the country’s fourth wave to further escalate.

In the past few weeks, over half of the new cases have been recorded among people who were fully vaccinated. This helped to keep the rise in serious morbidity significantly more limited than that of general morbidity. However, also about two thirds of the patients in serious conditions – 212 as of Monday morning – were fully inoculated, most of them elderly who were the first to get jabbed in January.

The data prompted the authorities to pursue the new vaccination campaign, with the goal of giving hundreds of thousands of Israelis a booster within ten days.

Some 2,114 new cases were identified on Sunday, with some 80,000 tests processed. The number is lower than the peak of the wave reached on Friday, with over 2,400 new virus carriers identified, but almost 100,000 tests processed. Typically, less tests are performed during the weekend and therefore the data on Sunday is still influenced by this factor.

The number of serious patients stood at 212, similar to the previous night. Of those, some 42 were on ventilators.