The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Some 45,000 Israelis already jabbed with 3rd vaccine

Israel launched a new campaign to administer a new shot to people whose immunity has been considered waning on Friday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 11:32
An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 45,000 Israelis over 60 or immunocompromised have already received the third coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.
Israel launched a new campaign to administer a new shot to people whose immunity has been considered waning on Friday, in a rush to prevent the country’s fourth wave to further escalate.
In the past few weeks, over half of the new cases have been recorded among people who were fully vaccinated. This helped to keep the rise in serious morbidity significantly more limited than that of general morbidity. However, also about two thirds of the patients in serious conditions – 212 as of Monday morning – were fully inoculated, most of them elderly who were the first to get jabbed in January.
The data prompted the authorities to pursue the new vaccination campaign, with the goal of giving hundreds of thousands of Israelis a booster within ten days.
Some 2,114 new cases were identified on Sunday, with some 80,000 tests processed. The number is lower than the peak of the wave reached on Friday, with over 2,400 new virus carriers identified, but almost 100,000 tests processed. Typically, less tests are performed during the weekend and therefore the data on Sunday is still influenced by this factor.
The number of serious patients stood at 212, similar to the previous night. Of those, some 42 were on ventilators. 


Tags Health Ministry Vaccinations Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mercer Street is a global wakeup call to the Iranian threat - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by