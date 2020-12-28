Ramon Prison closed after coronavirus outbreak - report

The Ramon Prison was closed due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Palestinian Prisoner Society announced on Sunday, according to Palestinian media.

The Society warned of a possible large outbreak among prisoners. Earlier this year, the prisoner society claimed that 81 prisoners were infected in the Gilboa Prison alone. Hamas called the outbreak at the Gilboa Prison "deliberate medical negligence" in November.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has instructed that prisoners should not receive COVID-19 vaccines without his permission, before all Israel Prison Service (IPS) staff have been inoculated, according to a letter he wrote last week.

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.