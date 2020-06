Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Sunday that her ministry will launch a test program for four MAN double-decker buses to be used on inter-city routes in cooperation with the Eged company.



The trial will begin in 2021 and, with 82 seats per bus, is meant ease the shortage of qualified bus drivers to serve the public. The trial will begin in 2021 and, with 82 seats per bus, is meant ease the shortage of qualified bus drivers to serve the public.