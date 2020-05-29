Rioters occupy Minneapolis neighborhood near police precinct

Rioters took over the neighborhood around the Minneapolis police precinct, CNN reported Friday morning. Race riots have been taking place in the city since African-American citizen George Floyd was choked to death by a police officer.





Part of the Minneapolis police precinct set on fire by the protesters collapsed live on air Friday morning. The riots reportedly spread out to the Saint Louis area of the Twin Cities.





Some 500 National Guard troops have been called to the area, according to CNN. The forces have reportedly not reached the area of the riot as of yet. Firefighting teams are not present at the scene either as the area is now under the full control of the rioters.



