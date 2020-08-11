Rivlin warns fourth elections would be 'hard, painful and unforgivable blow'

President Reuvlin Rivlin spoke on the possibility of a fourth election in 19 months while finalizing his meeting with the Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, at which the two announced a charter to protect press freedom and the safety of journalists.“I won’t restate the warnings which you know well. I will just say this, as a citizen of this country – it is not possible," Rivlin said. "It cannot be that we continue to deal with this as if it were a logical possibility while we are counting our dead. If you take us there, you the elected officials of whatever party, if you take us to that dreadful nadir, you will bring down on this country a hard, painful and unforgivable blow. Guard against it, guard well against it.”