Rivlin to Macron: Send a message there is no forgiveness for antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2021 17:57
President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday regarding the French court's decision on Sarah Halimi's killer's liability for her death.
"Everything should be done to send a clear message that there is not and will not be forgiveness for sick antisemitism and attacks on Jews based on their ethnicity and religion."
On April 14, France’s highest court determined that Kobili Traore, a 31-year-old Muslim man, was not criminally liable for his actions on April 7, 2017, when he violently beat Halimi, his 65-year-old Jewish neighbor, while screaming “Allahu akhbar” (God is great) and then threw her out of her third-floor window to her death.
Media, sheriff ask court to release bodycam video of Andrew Brown shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 06:01 PM
