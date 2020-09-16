Russia reports 5,670 new coronavirus cases, 132 deaths
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:18
Russia reported 5,670 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its national tally to 1,079,519, the fourth largest in the world.Authorities said 132 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,917.
