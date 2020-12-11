The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says 6 officers hurt in Caucasus attack, bomber blew himself up

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 13:05
Six Russian law enforcement officers were hurt in a bomb attack in the North Caucasus region on Friday as they tried to arrest a man who blew himself up, the TASS news agency cited the National Counter-Terrorism Committee as saying.
At least two people were wounded on Friday in an explosion caused by a suspected suicide bomber outside a local Federal Security Service building in Russia's North Caucasus.Interfax news agency quoted an unspecified source as saying the attack was in the Karachay-Cherkessia area of the volatile, mainly-Muslim region and that two people were hurt.
State television channel Vesti said at least six people were injured and that the attack was in the village of Uchkeken, but provided no sources for the information.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
Russia has been hit by bomb attacks carried out by Islamist rebels from the North Caucasus in the past, although Moscow has largely crushed their insurgency.
Morocco, Israel normalization 'betrayal' of Palestine -Iranian official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2020 01:24 PM
Erdoğan says US sanctions disrespect ally Turkey - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2020 11:39 AM
First-ever woman appointed to IDF Commissioner of Soldiers’ Complaints
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,865 new cases on Thursday
Mexico reports 11,897 new coronavirus cases, 671 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2020 05:16 AM
Egypt receives first batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2020 01:39 AM
Bernard Madoff victims receiving more money, 12 years after his arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2020 01:25 AM
FDA expert committee approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 11:21 PM
Website targeting election officials draws attention of US intelligence
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 11:00 PM
Illinois man found guilty in 2017 bombing of Somali mosque in Minnesota
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 10:54 PM
UK PM Johnson says no deal Brexit now 'a strong possibility'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 08:35 PM
US COVID deaths smash daily record amid pleas to trim back Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 08:30 PM
Comedian Ellen Degeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 07:45 PM
UN experts call for release of Saudi women's rights activist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2020 07:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by