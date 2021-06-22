The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sa'ar nominates Amit Aisman as permanent state attorney

Sa'ar said he warned Aisman of his plans to split the attorney-general's job into two roles: a chief legal adviser and a chief prosecutor - once Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's term expires.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 22, 2021 20:59
State attorney nominee Amit Aisman (photo credit: COURTESY HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
State attorney nominee Amit Aisman
(photo credit: COURTESY HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday night nominated current Acting State Attorney Amit Aisman for the permanent role.
Aisman was approved by a committee which is supposed to deal with such issues as well as by then justice minister Avi Nissenkorn back in November 2020.
However, from then until now, then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party had blocked the appointment from becoming permanent.
Only after a variety of legal fights was Aisman able to at least receive the role in an acting capacity.
But his term in an acting capacity was due to run out in July without receiving a permanent appointment. 
The narrative was that Netanyahu did not want someone like Aisman who was part of the prosecution establishment, but someone from the outside who he could count on to potentially give him a lenient plea deal in his public corruption trial, should the case go south for him.
In addition to potentially handling such issues later with Netanyahu, Aisman has been and will also be involved in decisions related to Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, UTJ party leader Yaakov Litzman and other major issues.
Sa'ar said he warned Aisman of his plans to split the attorney-general's job into two roles: a chief legal adviser and a chief prosecutor - once Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's term expires in February 2022.
It is unclear how this would impact Aisman at that point and if he would be grandfathered into the role of chief prosecutor or have to endure a new open competition bidding process.
There has been no permanent state attorney since December 2019 when Shai Nitzan stepped down, though Dan Eldad was briefly acting state attorney between March and May 2020 and Mandelblit filled the role until Aisman became temporary acting state attorney.
The selection committee was chaired by Mandelblit, while the other members included: Civil Service Commission Head Daniel Hershkowitz, Acting Director-General of the Ministry of Justice Sigal Yacobi, attorney Rachel Torah representing the Israel Bar Association and Prof. Oren Gazal-Eyal, representing the academic community.
In November 2020, they praised Aisman's serving as the Haifa district attorney and in multiple acting deputy state attorney roles as well as decades of experience.
Further, they emphasized his leadership capacity to make necessary changes within the prosecutorial apparatus, including increasing public confidence.
The committee referenced a disciplinary hearing that Aisman was conducted in 2018 relating to sexist comments he had made in 2014 and 2008. The comments led to an inquiry about whether he had committed sexual harassment.
However, the committee said that Eastman took responsibility for the past statements, which it referred to as being in the distant past, and that he said he had learned his lesson.
The decision was a blow to Lemberger who many thought might be Mandelblit’s first choice, because they served so closely together in recent years.
One name which was not on the final list was that of Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari, who never submitted her candidacy despite expectations that she would be among the top picks.
Ben Ari is the lead lawyer against Netanyahu and was the lead lawyer in the Holyland corruption trial against former prime minister Ehud Olmert.
Despite her record of top cases, she said she could not be both state attorney and continue to lead the Netanyahu trial. There were expectations that the Likud Party would oppose her more than any other candidate.


Tags Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit state attorney The Attorney General Amit Aisman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by