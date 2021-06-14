Justice Minister Sa'ar: I came to fix, not to destroy

Distinguishing himself from former justice minister Amir Ohana, who was associated with trying to weaken the ministry to help Benjamin Netanyahu with his public corruption trial , Saar indicated a heartfelt appreciation to the ministry for its work.

He also praised outgoing justice minister Benny Gantz for defending the rule of law from forces trying to tamper with the legal establishment’s independence.

At the same time, it was clear that Sa'ar meant business in terms of making ideological changes to the ministry which are not related to Netanyahu.

When Gantz spoke, he referred to Sa'ar’s much-discussed plans to split the role of attorney-general into two separate roles: one chief prosecutor and one chief legal adviser, giving some warnings.

Gantz said that he personally would support Sa'ar on the issue if the purpose was “dividing the roles” and not “destroying” the authority of the executive branch’s chief legal official.

Further, he recommended that Sa'ar advise with the top minds in the Justice Ministry before he arrives at the right formula for his reforms.

While Sa'ar promised he would advise and try to seek consensus, he made it clear he would act to make reforms he believed in even without consensus.

“I am not here just to reign, but to get things done,” said Sa'ar.

On another front, Sa'ar warned that the prosecution will need to get both faster in closing and completing cases as well as to reduce cases for minor crimes.

Emotionally quoting from former prime minister Menachem Begin, he highlighted the concept that the country’s citizens are not the criminal enemy, and should not be treated as such.

Rather, he said that criminal indictments should be reserved for serious crimes and then should be dealt with promptly so as not to leave even a criminal in a state of uncertainty for any longer than necessary.

Moreover, he said that if a case took too long, it was inherently unjust even if the technical standards of the law were met in filing the case.

