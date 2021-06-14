The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Justice Minister Sa'ar: I came to fix, not to destroy

While Sa'ar promised he would advise and try to seek consensus, he made it clear he would act to make reforms he believed in even without consensus.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 14, 2021 14:49
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday told top ministry officials at the Jerusalem headquarters in his opening ceremony that, “I came to fix and not to destroy.”
Distinguishing himself from former justice minister Amir Ohana, who was associated with trying to weaken the ministry to help Benjamin Netanyahu with his public corruption trial, Saar indicated a heartfelt appreciation to the ministry for its work.
He also praised outgoing justice minister Benny Gantz for defending the rule of law from forces trying to tamper with the legal establishment’s independence.
At the same time, it was clear that Sa'ar meant business in terms of making ideological changes to the ministry which are not related to Netanyahu.
When Gantz spoke, he referred to Sa'ar’s much-discussed plans to split the role of attorney-general into two separate roles: one chief prosecutor and one chief legal adviser, giving some warnings.
Gantz said that he personally would support Sa'ar on the issue if the purpose was “dividing the roles” and not “destroying” the authority of the executive branch’s chief legal official.
Further, he recommended that Sa'ar advise with the top minds in the Justice Ministry before he arrives at the right formula for his reforms.
While Sa'ar promised he would advise and try to seek consensus, he made it clear he would act to make reforms he believed in even without consensus.
“I am not here just to reign, but to get things done,” said Sa'ar.
On another front, Sa'ar warned that the prosecution will need to get both faster in closing and completing cases as well as to reduce cases for minor crimes.
Emotionally quoting from former prime minister Menachem Begin, he highlighted the concept that the country’s citizens are not the criminal enemy, and should not be treated as such.
Rather, he said that criminal indictments should be reserved for serious crimes and then should be dealt with promptly so as not to leave even a criminal in a state of uncertainty for any longer than necessary.
Moreover, he said that if a case took too long, it was inherently unjust even if the technical standards of the law were met in filing the case.


Tags Benny Gantz gideon sa'ar justice ministry Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new coalition needs to take action to save the union - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by