Sara Netanyahu hospitalized for appendicitis

Sara Netanyahu , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, was hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center on Wednesday night after feeling unwell and was diagnosed with appendicitis, according to Israeli media.

The prime minister's wife is undergoing a series of tests and will remain hospitalized for a few days.

Netanyahu accompanied his wife to the hospital, according to the reports.

The prime minister is expected to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in his first visit to the country since the normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel was signed last year. It is unclear if his wife's hospitalization will impact his planned visit.

