Netanyahu heading to UAE to meet crown prince

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed.

The trip is set to take place less than two weeks before the March 23 election, despite reports that officials in the UAE were hesitant to host Netanyahu at a date that would be viewed as political.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, for the first time since its normalization agreement with Israel last year.