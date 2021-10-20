The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi FM, US Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 18:45
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley met in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the Iranian nuclear talks, the state news agency SPA said.
Prince Faisal and Malley, who earlier visited Qatar on a regional tour to coordinate with Gulf allies, also discussed strengthening "joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias" threatening regional security, SPA added.
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi has not yet agreed to resume indirect talks with the United States on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.
Malley has said Washington is ready to consider "all options" if Iran is unwilling to return to the 2015 deal, while Prince Faisal last week warned of the "dangerous" acceleration of Iran's nuclear activities.
Riyadh, which has been locked in several proxy wars with Iran in the region including in Yemen, had criticized the 2015 pact as flawed for not addressing Tehran's missile program and network of regional proxies, a key concern for some Gulf states.
US President Joe Biden's administration wants to negotiate a return to compliance with the deal after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, after which Iran resumed building its stockpile of enriched uranium.
PayPal looking to buy Pinterest in $39 bln deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:49 PM
Opposition manages to pass bill on Knesset floor
Seventeen people killed in a road accident in Cairo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:31 PM
US Naval base on lockdown over bomb threat, active shooter investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 06:14 PM
Hezbollah condemns bombing in Damascus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 05:10 PM
MKs separated by ushers in plenum melee after opposition bill falls
Law to cancel women's IDF service defeated in Knesset
UNICEF confirms four children killed in Syria's Idlib attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:18 PM
Russia, hosting Taliban at international conference
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:16 PM
Quota of Gazan merchants passing Erez Crossing to increase by 3,000
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:20 PM
New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:17 PM
4 Israelis arrested for scamming Germans for over €1 million
Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 PM
Airplane makes emergency landing in Haifa
