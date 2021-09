A second ship of Iranian oil intended for Lebanon arrived at the Syrian port of Baniyas on Thursday night, Hezbollah announced on Friday.

The ship was identified as the FOREST by Tanker Trackers, a ship monitoring service.

A first ship of Iranian oil for Lebanon arrived at Baniyas last week and the oil was transferred to Lebanon by tanker trucks. More shipments have been promised by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian oil is subsumed under international sanctions.