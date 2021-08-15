Several explosions reported in Afghan capital Kabul - local media

A number of explosions were heard in the Afghan capital Kabul, local media reported on Sunday amid continuing uncertainty following the entry of Taliban fighters into the city and the abrupt exit of President Ashraf Ghani.

1TV News said several explosions were heard in the capital while a resident of the central Macroryan district said they heard two explosions, neither very large.

Witnesses in the city have said the atmosphere was generally quiet but police checkpoints were abandoned as government security forces have largely dissolved.