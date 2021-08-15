The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Several explosions reported in Afghan capital Kabul - local media

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 15, 2021 21:37
A number of explosions were heard in the Afghan capital Kabul, local media reported on Sunday amid continuing uncertainty following the entry of Taliban fighters into the city and the abrupt exit of President Ashraf Ghani.
1TV News said several explosions were heard in the capital while a resident of the central Macroryan district said they heard two explosions, neither very large.
Witnesses in the city have said the atmosphere was generally quiet but police checkpoints were abandoned as government security forces have largely dissolved.
Lebanon's Nasrallah says he will begin importing fuel from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 10:34 PM
Series of violent incidents break out in east Jerusalem
Disabled rights activists to hold protest on Monday
Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 07:34 PM
COVID-19 patient attends COVID cabinet meeting
Unmanned IDF aircraft falls into Syrian territory
At least 30 cadets in Bahad 1 test positive for COVID-19
Another 4 women accuse Shai Avital of sexual abuse
Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar - govt negotiator
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 03:31 PM
Pelephone and Bezeq go on strike
German soccer legend Gerd Mueller dies at 75
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 02:55 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Gantz's military secretary tests positive
COVID in the IDF: 1,316 cases, one in serious condition
Afghan pres. relinquishes power, Taliban government to be formed - report
US, South Korea to begin joint military drills
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2021 11:00 AM
