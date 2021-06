The bribery case against former Shas MK Amnon Cohen was closed last month, Haaretz reported Sunday. The decision comes following the prosecution's difficulties in collecting evidence.According to the Lahav 433 anticorruption unit, Cohen was investigated for allegedly receiving bribes from an Israeli businessman during his long legislative tenure. Some of the bribes were of a sexual nature. In return, the former MK is suspected of promoting the businessman’s agenda in several areas.