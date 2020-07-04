Shark spotted in Eilat

Swimmers at the Village Beach in Eilat on Saturday panicked after noticing the shark's fin near the beach, according to a report by Ynet.This is the season that sharks usually swim closer to beaches, trying to reach areas with a high concentration of plankton, according to the Nature and Parks Authority, which also warned visitors from trying to block a shark or swim near one, noting that the best option would be to keep a safe distance and take a picture.It was later discovered that the shark spotted was not lethal to humans.