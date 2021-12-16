The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Shin Bet catches Hamas agents spying in Israel

A Gaza citizen and an Israeli citizen were caught spying for Hamas within Israeli territory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 10:13

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 10:49
Hussein Biari (left) and Mahmoud Ahmad (right), two Hamas spies caught by the Shin Bet and Israel Police (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Hussein Biari (left) and Mahmoud Ahmad (right), two Hamas spies caught by the Shin Bet and Israel Police
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
The Shin Bet and Israel Police caught two Hamas agents who were spying in Israeli territory in November, the agency announced on Thursday.
The agents, Hussein Biari, an Israeli citizen with family in the Gaza Strip, and Mahmoud Ahmad, a resident of the Gaza Strip with a trade permit to enter Israel, were arrested on November 29. Evidence showed that they were recruited by a Hamas network that was handling spies in Israel.
The network was directed by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, including Muhammad Khalawa, who has been found connected to other busted spy rings.
The investigation found that the two suspects met with Hamas operatives while staying in Gaza in order to receive missions and maintained ongoing secret-operational contact with the handlers.
Ahmad was recruited to the spy network in 2019 and worked to gather information about the Iron Dome batteries throughout the country. He also worked to secretly photograph IDF soldiers at the Ashkelon Central Station.
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Biari joined the network in the past year and managed to carry out information collection missions on military bases, IDF soldiers and Iron Dome batteries. He was also tasked with inciting the Arab population in Israel against the state and with obtaining weapons and carrying out a terrorist attack in Israel.
The Shin Bet stressed that this investigation shows that Hamas is taking advantage of border crossings to promote terrorist activity in Israel and causing citizens to endanger their families in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Indictments with charges of serious security offenses were filed against the two suspects on Thursday.
"The Shin Bet takes very seriously any direction of terrorist and espionage activity from the Gaza Strip and will continue to work together with Israel Police and the IDF in order to detect and thwart any hostile activity by these organizations in advance," said the agency.


Tags Hamas Shin Bet Terrorism espionage police gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
THE WRITER sets out on aliyah from Heathrow Airport with her husband and children in 2016.

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by