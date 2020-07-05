Shin Bet surveillance led to thousands of people getting COVID-19 texts

The Health Ministry reported that since Shin Bet began monitoring citizens to ensure the chain of COVID-19 infection is cut, Israelis received tens of thousands of text messages to their personal phones telling them to go into quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.The ministry said that getting such a text compels the person getting it to go into quarantine. The ministry further said that they get many calls from people who wish to argue against this demand, claiming it forces them to stop all they are doing for 14 days, and because of the load in calls, the waiting period to speak with a live operator is extremely long.