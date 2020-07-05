The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet surveillance led to thousands of people getting COVID-19 texts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2020 18:20
The Health Ministry reported that since Shin Bet began monitoring citizens to ensure the chain of COVID-19  infection is cut, Israelis received tens of thousands of text messages to their personal phones telling them to go into quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.
The ministry said that getting such a text compels the person getting it to go into quarantine. The ministry further said that they get many calls from people who wish to argue against this demand, claiming it forces them to stop all they are doing for 14 days, and because of the load in calls, the waiting period to speak with a live operator is extremely long.
     
Netanyahu asks Mossad Chief to extend time in office
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 05:58 PM
Five Jewish settlers inured at Ma'ale Shomron clash, one Palestinian shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 04:01 PM
Death toll in Ethiopian protests after killing of singer jumps to 156
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 03:59 PM
Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 03:15 PM
Sayeret Matkal commander enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 02:05 PM
Deputy health minister: Second wave worse, more dangerous than first
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 01:39 PM
Red Alert drill to take place in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 12:45 PM
Coronavirus: 210 yeshiva students in Bnei Brak test positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 12:44 PM
Netanyahu: Coronavirus Committee to decide on new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/05/2020 12:35 PM
Coronavirus: 1,286 students, teachers infected in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 12:02 PM
Protesters storm Lebanese-Iraqi diplomatic meeting in Beirut
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 11:41 AM
Palestinian Authority extends emergency for 30 days - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 11:29 AM
Coronavirus: 11,189 active cases in Israel, 330 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/05/2020 11:14 AM
UK close to securing 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Sanofi/GSK
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 10:13 AM
Greek PM: Greece won't accept strict EU conditions on COVID-19 aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/05/2020 08:00 AM
