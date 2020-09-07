The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israeli citizens indicted for planning bomb attack for Hamas

The planned attack targeted a bus station at the Bilu Junction in central Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 13:29
Bilu Center, next to Bilu Junction, Israel (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Bilu Center, next to Bilu Junction, Israel
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Two Bedouin-Israeli men were indicted in the Beersheba Distrcit Court on Monday for serious security offenses after they were arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of Hamas.
The indictment is concerning a planned attack on the Bilu Junction that was thwarted by the Shin Bet in recent weeks after 30-year-old Mahmoud Makdad from the Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam (Segev Shalom) was arrested on August 15th.
Makdad, who was born to a Bedouin-Israeli mother and Gazan father, is married to a woman living in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave and divides his time between Shaqib al-Salam in the Negev near Beersheba and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Mahmoud Makdad (Courtest Shin Bet)Mahmoud Makdad (Courtest Shin Bet)
The Shin Bet said that Makdad was recruited by Hamas which took “advantage of his ability to move between Israel and the Gaza Strip” because his family was split between the two and “this made it easier for Hamas’ military wing to recruit him and hold face-to-face meetings with him in Gaza while at the same time giving them unique and high-quality access to Israeli territory.”
According to the agency, he was first recruited to gather intelligence on the Negev, and in recent months he was instructed and trained to carry out an explosive attack in Israel.
The investigation found that he agreed to act for Hamas as early as the end of 2019 and had collected intelligence on various sites in Israel, including providing the terror group information about the various locations of the Iron Dome missile defense system in Israel.
During his last visit Gaza, he underwent training by Hamas on how to assemble a bomb and was instructed to carry out a bomb-laying attack.
When he reentered Israel in June 2020, he purchased ammunition and began assembling the bomb as he had been instructed to while in Gaza. At the same time, he began scouting locations to carry out an attack while in secret operational contact with his handler in the Strip and chose a bus stop at the Bilu Junction in central Israel.
According to the Shin Bet, he and nine other family members including his 32-year-old brother Ahmad Makdad and acquaintances, most of them from Shaqib al-Salam, were arrested on suspicion of knowing of the plot and of being involved in the planning of the attack.
Ahmad Makdad (Courtesy Shin Bet)Ahmad Makdad (Courtesy Shin Bet)
The agency said that his brother knew of Makdad’s intentions to carry out the attack and did not try to prevent it. “In addition, it appears that he was a partner and aided Mahmoud to collect information about the location of Iron Dome system,” the Shin Bet said.
Additional family members assisted in obtaining components that were intended to be used to assemble the bomb and other weapons.
Part of the device intended for use in an attack at Bilu Junction (Courtesy Shin Bet)Part of the device intended for use in an attack at Bilu Junction (Courtesy Shin Bet)
“Thwarting this terror attack and the significant investigation sheds further light on Hamas’ terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip that had been exposed in early 2020 as part of the arrests of other operatives with Israeli citizenship (Rajab Dacha, Rami Amudi and Aya Khatib),” the Shin Bet said, adding that Hamas continues to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage missions and to carry out terror attacks in Israeli territory.
"This is further evidence of the efforts of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip to establish terror cells in Israel as part of systematic and extensive activities against Judea and Samaria and Israel,” a senior Shin Bet source said adding that it “demonstrates the strategy that the Hamas leadership continues to lead to destabilize the region at the same time as the de-escalation efforts are taking place."
“The Shin Bet will continue to work with its partners in the defense establishment to thwart any terror activity and espionage by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the agency said.


Tags Hamas Shin Bet Terror Attack bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by