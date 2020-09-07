Israeli citizens indicted for planning bomb attack for Hamas

Two Bedouin-Israeli men were indicted in the Beersheba Distrcit Court on Monday for serious security offenses after they were arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of Hamas.The indictment is concerning a planned attack on the Bilu Junction that was thwarted by the Shin Bet in recent weeks after 30-year-old Mahmoud Makdad from the Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam (Segev Shalom) was arrested on August 15th. Makdad, who was born to a Bedouin-Israeli mother and Gazan father, is married to a woman living in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave and divides his time between Shaqib al-Salam in the Negev near Beersheba and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Shin Bet said that Makdad was recruited by Hamas which took “advantage of his ability to move between Israel and the Gaza Strip” because his family was split between the two and “this made it easier for Hamas’ military wing to recruit him and hold face-to-face meetings with him in Gaza while at the same time giving them unique and high-quality access to Israeli territory.”According to the agency, he was first recruited to gather intelligence on the Negev, and in recent months he was instructed and trained to carry out an explosive attack in Israel.The investigation found that he agreed to act for Hamas as early as the end of 2019 and had collected intelligence on various sites in Israel, including providing the terror group information about the various locations of the Iron Dome missile defense system in Israel. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });During his last visit Gaza, he underwent training by Hamas on how to assemble a bomb and was instructed to carry out a bomb-laying attack.When he reentered Israel in June 2020, he purchased ammunition and began assembling the bomb as he had been instructed to while in Gaza. At the same time, he began scouting locations to carry out an attack while in secret operational contact with his handler in the Strip and chose a bus stop at the Bilu Junction in central Israel.According to the Shin Bet, he and nine other family members including his 32-year-old brother Ahmad Makdad and acquaintances, most of them from Shaqib al-Salam, were arrested on suspicion of knowing of the plot and of being involved in the planning of the attack. The agency said that his brother knew of Makdad’s intentions to carry out the attack and did not try to prevent it. “In addition, it appears that he was a partner and aided Mahmoud to collect information about the location of Iron Dome system,” the Shin Bet said.Additional family members assisted in obtaining components that were intended to be used to assemble the bomb and other weapons. “Thwarting this terror attack and the significant investigation sheds further light on Hamas’ terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip that had been exposed in early 2020 as part of the arrests of other operatives with Israeli citizenship (Rajab Dacha, Rami Amudi and Aya Khatib),” the Shin Bet said, adding that Hamas continues to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage missions and to carry out terror attacks in Israeli territory."This is further evidence of the efforts of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip to establish terror cells in Israel as part of systematic and extensive activities against Judea and Samaria and Israel,” a senior Shin Bet source said adding that it “demonstrates the strategy that the Hamas leadership continues to lead to destabilize the region at the same time as the de-escalation efforts are taking place."“The Shin Bet will continue to work with its partners in the defense establishment to thwart any terror activity and espionage by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the agency said.