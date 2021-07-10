Siblings killed in violent altercation in Ibtin - report

The man was shot to death while the woman was beaten and died in a violent incident, according to Israeli media.

Another woman was also reportedly injured in the altercation.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived on the scene and gave medical treatment to the woman, who was rushed to Rambam Health Care Campus in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead on the spot by the MDA paramedics.

Israel Police have opened an investigation and are patrolling the scene of the crime.

