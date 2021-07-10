The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Siblings killed in violent altercation in Ibtin - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2021 03:33
A 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, siblings, were killed in a violent altercation in Ibtin.
The man was shot to death while the woman was beaten and died in a violent incident, according to Israeli media.
Another woman was also reportedly injured in the altercation.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived on the scene and gave medical treatment to the woman, who was rushed to Rambam Health Care Campus in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead on the spot by the MDA paramedics.
Israel Police have opened an investigation and are patrolling the scene of the crime.
