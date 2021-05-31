Sinwar: Hamas ready for expedited prisoner swap negotiations with Israel

According to Sinwar, "there was a shift in the POW case until recently, but it was stopped due to governmental instability in Israel."

Hamas has held two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, for more than six years, as well as the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

Palestinian sources claimed last weekend that the Egyptians had made progress in their mediation efforts to reach a new prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.

The sources said that Kamel’s visit to Israel, Ramallah and the Gaza Strip shows that the Egyptians have decided to throw their full weight behind the efforts to strike a prisoner exchange deal and reach a long-term truce between Hamas and Israel.

He added that "in the coming days we will be witnessing a dialogue in Cairo with the aim of reaching agreements on the issues at hand."