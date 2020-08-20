Some seven fires broke out in the South due to incendiary balloons
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
AUGUST 20, 2020 14:29
Sixteen fires broke out on Thursday in the Eshkol and Sha'ar Hanegev regions following the launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza, according to Walla.Most of the fires were small and posed no risk to local residents.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com