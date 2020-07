Africa's most industrialised nation recorded a rise of 12,757 cases on Wednesday to reach 311,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases, its health ministry said in a late evening statement four months since the first case was confirmed in the country.

South Africa has tested about 2.3 million people so far and has had 4,453 deaths since March 27, the statement said.

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa 's cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Wednesday, the most in Africa and among the 10 highest in the world.