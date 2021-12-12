Strike in all health systems starting Wednesday - Nurses' Federation

The Nurses Federation announced on Sunday that nurses throughout the healthcare system will strike for 24 hours this Wednesday.

According to the Federation, the reason for the strike is that the plan created to combat violence against nurses within the system has not been implemented.

