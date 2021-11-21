The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 10:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 10:36
Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to power, a source close to him told Reuters.
Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following protests against a military takeover last month, the source added.
A constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further negotiations, the source said.
However, Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognize any political agreement with the military.
The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue.
Cellcom CEO Avi Gabay announces resignation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2021 10:25 AM
Iran's Mahan Air hit by cyberattack
By TZVI JOFFRE
11/21/2021 10:22 AM
Energy Minister Karine Elharrar to fly to UAE on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2021 07:58 AM
Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears in event
By REUTERS
11/21/2021 04:41 AM
Hezbollah condemns Britain’s decision to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 06:51 PM
IDF thwarts drug and weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 06:03 PM
Saudi coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:47 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:11 PM
Fire beaks out near Place de L'Opera in central Paris
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:54 PM
Labor MK calls for Blue and White to run in Labor's next primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 12:13 PM
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 11:58 AM
Chinese tennis player will reappear publicly 'soon' amid gov't scandal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 07:54 AM
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:38 AM
UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams - Brazilian President
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 02:24 AM
US demands immediate release of Yemeni staff detained by Houthis
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 01:15 AM
