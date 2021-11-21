Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to power, a source close to him told Reuters.

Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following protests against a military takeover last month, the source added.

A constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further negotiations, the source said.

However, Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognize any political agreement with the military.

The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue.