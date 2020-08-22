The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected Islamist militants kill 13 in eastern Congo villages

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 22, 2020 13:23
Suspected Islamist militants killed 13 people during raids on two villages in eastern Congo, the army and a village chief said, the latest in a spate of attacks the United Nations says may constitute war crimes.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group operating in North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo, have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures.
Militiamen tied up the victims in the villages of Kinziki-Matiba and Wikeno, 10 km east of the city of Oicha, before killing them in the attack on Friday afternoon, said Chui Mukalangirwa, a local village chief.
"We beg the authorities to put an end to this bloodbath," he said.
The army helped civilians bury the bodies and is looking at deploying more units in the area, army spokesman Antony Mwalishayi said.
The ADF has operated in the dense forests near the Ugandan border for more than three decades. Late last year the Congo army launched a large-scale operation against them, sparking a violent backlash against civilians.
Several attacks attributed to the ADF have also been claimed by Islamic State, although researchers and analysts say there is a lack of hard evidence linking the two groups.
The insecurity has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and complicated Congo's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 2,200 people. 
 
Mossad chief Yossi Cohen met with Sudanese officials - report
Fire crews, IDF forces seek to contain blazes in South
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/22/2020 01:23 PM
Two men in their 30s injured by gunfire in Rahat
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/22/2020 01:12 PM
Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya -UAE news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 10:56 AM
17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of involvement in Eilat rape
Ukraine reports daily record 2,328 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 09:43 AM
Gaza will respond if Israel carries out targeted assassinations - report
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/22/2020 09:24 AM
Incendiary balloon lands in Netiv HaAsara, causes fire
IDF tells Palestinians near Gaza border to leave area in fear of attack
Kremlin critic Navalny driven out of hospital in Siberia - Reuters witnes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 03:06 AM
Travelers from France to UK must self certify not having COVID symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 01:50 AM
US closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2020 01:16 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 infections breach 600,000 mark - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 11:30 PM
US CDC reports 173,490 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2020 09:05 PM
Fewer individuals involved in Eilat rape than previously thought - police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by