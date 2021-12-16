The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Syrian soldier killed in alleged Israeli airstrike on Syria

The latest airstrike comes just over a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted containers at the Latakia port in northwestern Syria.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 01:41

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 01:58
Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)
Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative).
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)
A Syrian soldier was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting sites in southern Syria on Wednesday night, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA. Material damage was also reported.
The report claimed that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses.
A military cargo flight from Tehran reportedly landed in Damascus earlier on Wednesday. Israeli airstrikes often take place after flights between Tehran and Damascus, as the flights often carry military equipment to Syria meant for pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The latest airstrike comes just over a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted containers at the Latakia port in northwestern Syria. The Latakia area is a stronghold for Russian forces in Syria, with the Russian Khmeimim Air Base located near Latakia.
THE VINEYARD of Domaine Bargylus near the port city of Latakia in Syria. (credit: ADAM MONTEFIORE)THE VINEYARD of Domaine Bargylus near the port city of Latakia in Syria. (credit: ADAM MONTEFIORE)
Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad warned that Israel would respond to Israeli airstrikes against Syria, saying that such attacks "could not go unanswered."
In November, a number of alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted Syria, with a number of casualties reported.
Over the past year, while Israeli strikes have intensified in Syria, the response time by Syrian air defense batteries has become quicker, leading the Israel Air Force to change how it acts during such operations – including by having larger formations so that more targets can be struck at once during an operation instead of having jets return to the same target.
Iran has begun deploying advanced anti-aircraft missile batteries to the region in an attempt to challenge Israeli jets.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Syria Syria Israel Syria Airstrikes airstrikes
