He was arrested during the week and questioned at the Kfar Saba police station. On Thursday, police will request the courts to extend his detention further.

Several of the boys filed formal complaints against the instruction claiming that he used to "touch intimate places on their bodies" during training sessions.

The Petakh Tikva Magistrate Court will decide on Thursday whether to extend his detention or not.

A 27-year-old basketball coach in Tel Aviv was arrested for allegedly molesting adolescent boys as old as 13, who were under his instruction.