Temple Mount: Clashes between Muslim worshipers and police - report

After the protesters were cleared from the area by police, Jews began to go to the Temple Mount Sunday morning in order to pray there for Tisha Be'Av, Israeli and Palestinian media reported. Religious leaders from east Jerusalem called on Arab Israelis to come to the Temple Mount on Sunday and Monday, Ynet reported.

Muslim worshipers at the Temple Mount threw stones at police Sunday morning as officers entered the Temple Mount and used protest dispersal equipment, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.