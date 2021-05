The Temple Mount opened for Jewish visitors on Sunday, after having closed on Jerusalem Day due to Arab riots, Jewish extremists, and tensions during Operation Guardian of the Walls.Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir said that while it was "An important step by the prime minister that shows that Israel has not folded from all its principles," it is still "not enough.""Now we must prevent a racist policy that discriminates against Jews on the Temple Mount," he declared.