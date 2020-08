Ten fires have been started by incendiary balloons sent over the border from Gaza since Monday morning. Most of the fires were in empty fields in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol Regional Councils and did not endanger people in the region.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });