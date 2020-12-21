Terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City, perpetrator shot

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

A terrorist attack took place in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday evening, police reported.Reports indicated a shooting incident at the Lion's Gate in the Old City between an armed terrorist and police officers who were on the scene.The suspect was reportedly armed with a carlo submachine gun and was neutralized. One police officer was reportedly injured and is being evacuated to the hospital.A bystander who was jugging was lightly injured during the incident and is being treated by paramedics on the scene.United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "I treated one person who was lightly injured due and suffered contusions. The attacker was subdued by security forces."The Old City's gates were closed as the police searched the area.This is a developing story.