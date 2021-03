She was supposed show up at the station to receive her exemption from service in the IDF, but has refused to do so, leading to her arrest by Israel Police at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Police have attempted to break up the protest, but are facing hundreds of protesters who have blocked street traffic and started fires.

Some have reportedly confronted police officers, leading to the arrest of one protester.

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox (haredi) individuals are protesting the arrest of a haredi woman who has refused to appear at the IDF recruiting station. The protest is taking place at the Bar-Ilan Junction in Jerusalem.