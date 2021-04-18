Three arrested in Damascus Gate protests

Three suspects were arrested after disrupting order near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Sunday night, Walla reported.Rocks and fire crackers were thrown towards police during the protest, as they began breaking up the crowd.The head of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich and other MKs from the party arrived at the scene. According to N12's report, Smotrich showed up to stand in solidarity with security forces against the violent altercations that have occurred there over the last couple of nights.Police and security forces have been flanking the area throughout the evening, even spraying locals with water guns, anticipating these altercations between Arabs and Jews, KAN reported.