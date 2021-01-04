The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three arrested, tires burned in protest over light-rail construction

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 4, 2021 17:07
Dozens of protesters gathered on Sderot Hayim Barlev in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon in objection of the light rail construction carried out in their neighborhood.
The protesters threw rocks at passing cars, burned tires, and blocked oncoming car traffic, as well as light rail movement. Three individuals were apprehended by police who came to manage the protest. A public bus public bus was damaged as a result of the events. 
They previously protested on December 8, drawing a crowd of 4,000 and blocking traffic. By the end of the night, 25 had been detained.
