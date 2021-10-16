Three dead in 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Bali island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

The quake affected the Karangasem and Bangli districts on the eastern side of the tourist island and a search has been concluded, the agency said in a statement, but authorities were continuing to monitor situation.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 4.8 magnitute quake struck off Banjar Wangsian, and put its depth at 10 km (6.21 miles).