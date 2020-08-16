Top Russian, US diplomats discuss UN meeting on Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers – Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran – to try to avoid further "confrontation and escalation" over Iran at the United Nations.