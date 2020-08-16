The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Top Russian, US diplomats discuss UN meeting on Iran

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 16, 2020 17:14
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers – Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran – to try to avoid further "confrontation and escalation" over Iran at the United Nations.
Incendiary balloon found in yard of house in Netivot
Netanyahu offers condolences to Trump on loss of brother
Blast heard at hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu - witness
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 06:54 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approved allowing 20 people into small restaurants
Netanyahu: Coronavirus prevented elections
Israir CEO submits request to fly to UAE
Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi ballistic missile aimed at kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 05:10 PM
After call with Abbas, Macron says Middle East peace talks still priority
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 04:56 PM
Half a million entitled to unemployment haven't returned to labor mark
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/16/2020 04:19 PM
El Al chief resigns due to 'medical reasons' - report
Belarusian army to hold drills near Poland and Lithuania – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 04:14 PM
Lithuania does not pose threat to Belarus, defense minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 04:09 PM
Belarusian leader says no to new election, accuses NATO of build-up
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 03:17 PM
11 fires reported in southern Israel, incendiary balloons suspected
UAE phone lines to Israel open after accord to normalize relations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 01:42 PM
