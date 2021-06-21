Traffic jams on Highway 2 as Shin Bet arrests terror suspects

Following the activity, long traffic jams were recorded along the road. At least one of the arrested men was suspected of being involved in terrorist attacks.

Shin Bet forces are currently making arrests on Highway 2, also known as the Coastal Highway, south of Haifa, reportedly causing massive traffic jams.It appears that forces blocked vehicles as they were traveling, pulled out multiple suspects and took them handcuffed to the service vehicles.A video from the scene which circulated on social media showed multiple men handcuffed on the side of the road as cars drove past.