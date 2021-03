A 20-year-old individual and a 2-year-old infant, both sons of the victim, were lightly injured.

The victim, identified as Rabbi Haim Har Kesef, was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center by MDA paramedics in critical condition, where doctors were forced to pronounce his death.

Highway 6 was blocked for several hours while rescue services reached the scene.

A deadly car crash on Highway 6 on Monday led to the death of a 43-year-old resident of Bnei Brak and to the serious injury of his 17-year-old daughter, Israeli media reported.