Trash collection to stop in Mea Shearim after fiery protests

"I will not allow any worker to feel threatened in the performance of his duties," said Danny Bonfil, Jerusalem region chairman of the Histadrut labor federation. "The extremist factions in Mea Shearim have been behaving violently in a number of repeated cases recently towards the workers and I will not allow this. Sanitation and garbage removal services will not operate in the Mea Shearim market until further notice. I expect the heads of the ultra-Orthodox public to condemn the act decisively and work to eradicate this serious phenomenon."

Trash collection will stop in some parts of Mea Shearim after haredim burned trash cans and a garbage compactor in the neighborhood, the Histadrut workers' union told the Jerusalem Municipality on Tuesday evening.