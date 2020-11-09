Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had "terminated" Defense Secretary Mark Esper , appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration.

Trump had split with Esper over a range of issues and was particularly angered by Esper's public opposition to Trump's threats to use active duty military forces this summer to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump, on Twitter, said Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense. The Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.

"Mark Esper has been terminated," Trump said on Twitter, adding that Miller would be acting secretary "effective immediately."