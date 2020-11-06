NBCnews reports Mark Esper prepared a registration letter, others deny it

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has prepared a letter of registration, according to a report NBCnews, which cited "three current defense officials." However, the Pentagon has denied the report, according to Fox News. The original NBCnews report claimed that while it was not uncommon for Cabinet secretaries to prepare letter of resignation ahead of an election in case of a change of administration, Esper prepared his because he expected to be pushed out by US President Donald Trump after the election concluded. The report further claimed that Esper has been at odds with Trump for his attempt to rename certain military bases named after confederate leaders, something which Trump strongly opposes. However, the Pentagon and others pushed back against NBCnews's report, according to Fox News, citing a tweet by Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs."The NBC story is inaccurate and misleading in many ways," Hoffman tweeted. "To be clear, Secretary of Defense Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation."
The NBC story is inaccurate and misleading in many ways. To be clear, Secretary of Defense Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation.— Jonathan Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) November 5, 2020
Hoffman added, "He continues to serve the nation as the Secretary of Defense at the pleasure of the President and is working on the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy."He continues to serve the nation as the Secretary of Defense at the pleasure of the President and is working on the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy.— Jonathan Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) November 5, 2020